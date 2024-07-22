DJ Millennium’s Fun Weekend at the Janet Jackson Concert

What an Awesome weekend it was getting to see the legend Janet Jackson in concert at the Kia Center in Orlando! 1st Time seeing her, and what an experience it was!
- DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight to 7am
What an Awesome weekend it was getting to see the legend Janet Jackson in concert at the Kia Center in Orlando! 1st Time seeing her, and what an experience it was!
- DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight to 7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy