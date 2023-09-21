Do You Remember? The 21st of September Is Earth, Wind & Fire Day!

Social Media Keeps The Celebration Going With Earth Wind & Fire

Earth Wind And Fire, 'September' Earth Wind And Fire, 'September' (Provided By YouTube API // VEVO)

Social media is awake early in the morning to party with Earth, Wind & Fire - joining in on what’s been called ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Day.

The social celebration popularized by the song lyrics in ‘September’, which include ‘Do you remember, 21st night of September?’ has social media feeling funky today under #DoYouRemember and #EarthWindAndFire.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!