Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine' trailer

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson steps back into the ring in the official trailer for The Smashing Machine.

A24 released the trailer for Benny Safdie's upcoming biopic on Tuesday. Johnson stars as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in the sports biopic that tells the story of the legendary mixed martial artist and fighter. The trailer shows off how the former-wrestler-turned-actor wears a wig and prosthetic makeup in the film to fully transform into Kerr.

This movie marks Safdie's solo directorial feature debut from a script he wrote. He previously co-directed and wrote the films Uncut Gems and Good Time.

"Winning is the best feeling there is. It's 40,000 people in there cheering you on," Johnson's Mark says in the trailer. "There's no other high like it in the world."

Emily Blunt costars as Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples. This film marks the duo's second collaboration after the 2021 film Jungle Cruise. Johnson and Blunt are also set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in an upcoming Hawaiian crime thriller to be directed by Martin Scorsese.

Kerr fought from the years 1997 to 2009. He won four ADCC World Championships over the course of his career. His life was the subject of a 2002 HBO documentary, which was also titled The Smashing Machine, in reference to Kerr's nickname.

Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk also star in the upcoming film.

The Smashing Machine smashes into theaters on Oct. 3.

