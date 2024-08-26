Emilia Clarke to star in, produce Peacock spy series 'Ponies'

Emilia Clarke: What you need to know

By Stephen Iervolino

Emilia Clarke has been tapped to star in Ponies, a spy show that has just been given a series order by Peacock.

According to the streamer, the series takes place in 1977 in Moscow, centering on two "Ponies," that is "persons of no interest" in intelligence speak.

The pair "work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives."

Clarke will play Bea, "an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants." Her cohort, Twila, "is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place."

Ponies will be directed, executive produced and co-written by Susanna FogelDavid Iserson will serve as co-writer and showrunner.

Clarke will also serve as executive producer.

