'Emily In Paris' debuts at #1 on Netflix; Mark Wahlberg + Halle Berry's 'The Union' tops movies

By Stephen Iervolino

Emily In Paris had a magnifique debut on Netflix: According to the streaming service, the show starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park kicked off its fourth season with 19.9 million viewers; the first five episodes of the fourth season topped the streamer's English language TV list for the week of Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 with 56,500,000 hours viewed.

The remaining five episodes of season 4 drop on Sept. 12.

On the movie side, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry's action flick The Union topped the streamer's English language films chart. The feature, which also stars J.K. Simmons, had more than 33,100,000 views since its debut on Aug.16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

