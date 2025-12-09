Eric Dane to release new book on his life, ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has written a new book based on his life and ALS diagnosis.

The book, called Book of Days; A Memoir in Moments, is to be published by Penguin Random House through Maria Shriver's publishing imprint, The Open Field. It will arrive on bookshelves in 2026.

Dane writes about the days that have meant the most to him over the course of his life in this new memoir. The book chronicles the days his daughters were born, his first day on set of Grey's Anatomy, when he first decided to become sober and the day in which he received his ALS diagnosis.

Dane spoke about his decision to pen a memoir, saying he wanted to capture the moments of his life.

“I wake up every morning, and I’m immediately reminded that this is real — this illness, this challenge and that’s exactly why I’m writing this book," Dane said in a statement. "I want to capture the moments that shaped me — the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted — so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart. If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling.”

Shriver said she is honored to publish Dane's story.

"It’s a courageous one that inspires me deeply," Shriver said. "Eric wants to give his daughters and family something to be proud of, and this book will not only make them proud, but it will also help people understand what ALS is and isn’t, what happens to someone when they get it, and how we can all be compassionate partners to people suffering with neurological conditions such as this.”

Dane announced he had been diagnosed with ALS in April 2025.

