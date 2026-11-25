Ezra Frech opens up after historic 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 win

Ezra Frech and his pro partner Daniella Karagach won the season 35 competition of 'Dancing with the Stars.' (ABC News)

Dancing with the Stars has crowned its season 35 champions.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach won the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday during the season 35 finale of the hit dance competition show.

Frech, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, opened up about his and Karagach's history-making win on Good Morning America Wednesday morning, which involved an unexpected mishap with his prosthetic leg midway through their freestyle dance.

"Last night was crazy. We started our freestyle without the prosthetic. That was a creative choice," Frech explained. "And things went a little off script and I wasn't able to suction my leg on and I knew it wasn't on. And sometimes, when that happens, it'll re-suction, but it didn't. It came off. She told me to put it on mid dance. I kind of blacked out, and then we ended up finishing the dance."

The pair beat out four other couples following three rounds of competition.

Also competing in the finale were Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

Glenn and Pashkov finished in second place, followed by Wood and Arnold in third place, Ali and Ravnik in fourth place, and Higgins and Ballas in fifth place.

The winners were determined by a combination of judges' scores and live viewer votes.

For the first time in the show's history, the three-hour finale aired live across all U.S. time zones, allowing fans to watch and vote in real time.

The five couples advanced to the finale after actor Harry Shum Jr. and pro partner Jenna Johnson were eliminated during last week's semifinals.

During Tuesday's finale, each couple performed three dances, including a Judges' Choice dance, an instant dance and a freestyle.

At the end of all three rounds of competition, Glenn and Pashkov, Frech and Karagach, and Higgins and Ballas were tied at the top of the judges' leaderboard with perfect scores of 90 out of 90.

The two remaining couples, Wood and Arnold and Ali and Ravnik, tied with 82 points each.

Last season's champion Robert Irwin also returned to the ballroom during Tuesday's finale, reuniting with his former pro partner Witney Carson and performing with pro dancer Hailey Bills.

Frech and Karagach now join Irwin and Carson on the list of past Mirrorball Trophy winners.

The season 35 finale of Dancing with the Stars will be available to stream Wednesday on Hulu.

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