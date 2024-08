Debo at the beach! LOL! Why did my brother-in-law's bike rental look like something outta the "Friday" movie? LOL!

The bike you rent at the beach may cause some serious flashbacks.

I was hanging at the beach with my sister and her husband when we decided to rent some bicycles. Why did my brother-in-law’s bike have us reminiscing on the “Friday” movie! LOL!

That’s when we decided to put together this little video...just for the fun of it!

Here comes Debo...LOL!