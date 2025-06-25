FAMU has named its first female head drum major The iconic ‘Marching 100′ will be led by Oluwamodupe Oloyede

WCW: This week spotlighting a high-steppin’ member of Florida A&M University’s world-famous marching band, the ‘Marching 100."

Acknowledging Cori Bostic, the first female drum major in FAMU’s legendary band who helped pave the way, but now also celebrating Oluwamodupe Oloyede. “Dupe” (pronounced DU-pay), is the first female head drum major in the iconic FAMU Marching 100’s history!

Congratulations to Oluwamodupe Oloyede!

Read more about her backstory coming from SW Dekalb County in Georgia which has long been considered a feeder school for FAMU’s marching band: Iconic HBCU band names first woman as head drum major | Wichita Eagle

FAMU Marching 100 Drum Majors (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)