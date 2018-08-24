By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Singers in R&B, gospel, pop, country and opera are performing at Aretha Franklin’s funeral Aug. 31.

The Detroit News reported that the late Queen of Soul’s longtime publicist Gwendolyn Queen confirmed the list of names of performers at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Jennifer Holliday, Tasha Cobbs, Marvin Sapp, The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, classical artist Audrey DuBois Harris, soprano Alice McAllister Tillman, Franklin’s son Edward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir will perform at the private celebration of life.

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta, will deliver the eulogy. He did the same at the funeral for Franklin’s father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, in 1984, The Detroit News reported.

Detroit Free Press reported that Bishop Charles H. Ellis III of Greater Grace Temple, will officiate at the service and the Rev. Robert Smith Jr., of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, will be the co-officiant.

Only family, friends and invited guests are able to attend the funeral, which will be at 10 a.m. Fans and members of the public can attend three viewings in Detroit: Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Aug. 30 at New Bethel Baptist Church from noon to 4 p.m.