Feeling frustrated and angry? Try using the AI-powered “Crash Out Diary” Get help venting in a safe digital space

34-year-old innovator Karima Williams has created the “Crash Out Diary.”

The AI-powered emotional venting platform has gone viral for those who crash out, meaning they get to the point of overwhelming frustration and feel like lashing out, yelling at the boss, or just feel a full-fledged meltdown coming their way.

The Crash Out Diary helps people crash out in a healthier way through the use of a website (crashout.now) that helps channel anger and frustration into a safe digital space.

There’s also an app on the way: ‘Crash Out Diary’ Is The AI-Powered Emotional Venting Platform Going Viral | Essence

frustrated woman (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)