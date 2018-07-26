Now Playing
Posted: July 26, 2018

Finally…Signs of Life at the”Eyesore on I-4″

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

How long has it been? Actually this building has been under construction for over 17 years!

It has sat empty, unfinished, looking abandoned and forgotten. Over the years it became known as the “Eyesore on I-4,” or the “I-4 Eyesore.”

Many news stories have been reported over the years on the building’s progress, or lack thereof.

But this week, there were signs of life. There were lights on in the building!

Read more about its history and the owner’s future plans: https://bit.ly/2LVpgEc

 

 

 

 

