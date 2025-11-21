Florida Blue Florida Classic game day details

By JoJo

The Florida Blue Florida Classic is a friendly annual college football rivalry game between two of Florida’s most popular HBCUs (historically black colleges/universities). One of the schools is Florida A&M University (FAMU)—a large public university in Tallahassee, while the other is Bethune–Cookman University (B-CU), a small private school in Volusia County.

Classic weekend events are normally held each year on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Here’s more info on things you need to know as you plan for gameday, Nov 22, 2025:

