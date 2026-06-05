Florida Georgia Line reunites at CMA Fest

CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

For the first time since they went on “indefinite hiatus” back in 2022, Florida Georgia Line returned to the stage together on Night 1 of CMA Fest!

Check out these videos of the band taking the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and talking to FGL fans everywhere

View all the photos from Day 1 of CMA Fest below

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