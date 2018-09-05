By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Police in Sanford, Florida, arrested a man for allegedly trying to kill his boss two hours after he was fired.

The manager told police that Djuan Lewis, 23, chased him from Benada Aluminum Products on Jewett Lane and started firing into his car.

A different manager stated that Lewis had only worked there Thursday and was fired Sunday morning for throwing supplies and tools on the ground.

Lewis was fired, then waited for his district supervisor outside for two hours, the manager said.

Investigators said Lewis then chased the manager and his girlfriend for a mile and a half.

The girlfriend told police she heard about five shots.

The arrest report states bullet holes were found in the rear bumper, trunk door and right rear tire of the manager’s car.

The manager and his girlfriend were not hurt.

Lewis was later arrested at his home.

According to Seminole County court records, Lewis had several drug and theft charges since 2014.

Lewis is being held on $46,000 bond.