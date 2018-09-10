Florida’s 10 safest cities in a hurricane

There’s really no place that’s 100 percent safe in Florida when it comes to hurricanes.
Even Orlando got hit twice in 2004 by hurricanes Charley and Frances.
And, although Florida enjoyed a more than 10-year hurricane drought after 2005’s Hurricane Wilma, Hurricane Hermine made landfall
in the Florida Panhandle in 2016.
Still, Homeinsurance.com has ranked Florida’s cities based on their evaluation of NOAA-identified storms from 1965 to October
2014, doling out scores based on the number of storm events, number of storm-related deaths, property damage and storm-related
injuries.
The top 10 safest cities in Florida during a hurricane, according to the insurance study, are:
1. Leesburg
2. Orlando
3. Sanford
4. Kissimmee
5. Palatka
6. Lake City
7. Naples
8. Ocala
9. Gainesville
10. Fernandina Beach
The entire ranking is below.