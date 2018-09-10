Florida’s 10 safest cities in a hurricane

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

There’s really no place that’s 100 percent safe in Florida when it comes to hurricanes.

Even Orlando got hit twice in 2004 by hurricanes Charley and Frances.

And, although Florida enjoyed a more than 10-year hurricane drought after 2005’s Hurricane Wilma, Hurricane Hermine made landfall in the Florida Panhandle in 2016.

Still, Homeinsurance.com has ranked Florida’s cities based on their evaluation of NOAA-identified storms from 1965 to October 2014, doling out scores based on the number of storm events, number of storm-related deaths, property damage and storm-related injuries.

The top 10 safest cities in Florida during a hurricane, according to the insurance study, are:

1. Leesburg

2. Orlando

3. Sanford

4. Kissimmee

5. Palatka

6. Lake City

7. Naples

8. Ocala

9. Gainesville

10. Fernandina Beach

The entire ranking is below.