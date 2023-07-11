Former 'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish taking Padma Lakshmi's seat at the judges table

Chef and season 10 winner Kristen Kish will be succeeding Padma Lakshmi as the host of Bravo's Top Chef.

Lakshmi recently pushed her seat at the judges table aside after 19 years on the hit show.



Kish will join head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons — both executive producers of the show — for the 21st season of award-winning series.



Bravo teases of the forthcoming installment, "The culinary competition lands in the heart of Wisconsin ... as a new batch of talented chefs from across the country battle it out for the coveted title in the energetic and unique culinary scenes in Milwaukee and Madison."

The network adds, "With a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline and vibrant urban communities, the cheftestants will explore the fresh flavors and local bounty of this rising culinary destination. "



In a statement, Kish enthused, "Top Chef is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge, and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand." She adds, "I'm thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home."



Ryan Flynn, one of the heads of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says Kish embodies "everything that makes Top Chef incredibly special. She's an acclaimed chef and her experience as a cheftestant, winner and judge, alongside her culinary curiosity, makes Kristen the perfect host for the next chapter of Top Chef."

That next chapter will air next year on Bravo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.