Posted: April 28, 2018

Funk Fest Day 2 !

By Jasmine E Hankins

Star 945 Blog

Funk Fest last night was a complete success ! We had a big crowd, banging music, delicious food and a good ole time!

Guess what? We are doing it all again tonight, but even better! If you couldn’t make it last night or tonight, STAR 94.5 is bringing Funk Fest to You!

Stay Updated with STAR 94.5 at Funk Fest!

