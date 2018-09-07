Geoffrey Owens to appear on Tyler Perry’s ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’

Owens said he immediately thought of his only child, his son, when he first saw the story.

“My wife and I were together when we saw it,” Owens said. “It made me think of my son. I texted my son and warned him about the story breaking. I actually apologized to him for embarrassing him, because I knew that he’s in school away from us. I knew his classmates would see it and he’d be humiliated and embarrassed. I apologized to him.”

“Even before the wave of support rolled in within an hour or two, he sent me a beautiful text back about how proud he was of me. I cried, I just broke down. He felt the opposite of embarrassment. He was so proud that I had taken the job. It was beautiful.

“With my wife’s support and my son’s reactions, all before the counter-reaction came in, I felt very supported and loved. Then, the encouragement from all over the world started to come in and that was unbelievable and overwhelming.”

CNN reported that Owens has since resigned from his Trader Joe’s job, which he said he had to make ends meet and support his family in between acting gigs, which in the past have included parts on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “That’s So Raven,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Bluebloods,” “Divorce” on HBO and “Lucifer.” He’d been working at the grocery store for 15 months.

On top of the new acting gig, Nicki Minaj has said she will donate $25,000 to Owens, CNN reported.

“I hope he doesn’t take it the wrong way,” she said on her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 Wednesday. “I just want to help him in any way I can.”