George Clooney plays a famous movie star in 'Jay Kelly' teaser trailer

George Clooney as Jay Kelly in 'Jay Kelly.' (Peter Mountain/Netflix)
By Mary Pat Thompson

George Clooney stars in the official teaser trailer for Jay Kelly.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming dramatic comedy film on Tuesday. Noah Baumbach directed the film, which he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.
The film follows a famous movie actor (Clooney) and his devoted manager as they go on an unexpectedly profound journey across Europe. "Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind," according to an official description from Netflix.
"You know how difficult it is to be yourself? You try it," Clooney says as Jay in the trailer.

Adam Sandler co-stars alongside Clooney in Jay Kelly. The film's ensemble also includes Laura DernBilly CrudupRiley KeoughAlba RohrwacherGreta GerwigIsla FisherLouis Partridge and Mortimer.

Sandler, who plays Jay Kelly's manager, asks Clooney, "Are you running to something or from something?"
"Yes," he responds.

Jay Kelly arrives in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 5.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

