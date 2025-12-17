Gil Gerard who many remember as “Buck Rogers” has died at 82 His wife Janet posted about his passing

GARDENA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Original miniature from the set of "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century" on display at Julien's Auctions And Turner Classic Movies Present "Hollywood Legends" at Julien's Auctions on December 11, 2023 in Gardena, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

We lost “Luke” from General Hospital this week, now it’s “Buck Rogers.”

Actor Gil Gerard passed away after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. His wife Janet was by his side and posted about his death.

Some may remember that sci-fi show “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” that aired on NBC from 1979 to 1981. (Some of you may have even had a Buck Rogers action figure when you were a kid!)

Gil Gerard was 82. Condolences to his family.

Read the letter he wanted his wife to share after his passing:

Gil Gerard BUCK ROGERS IN THE 25TH CENTURY -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Gil Gerard as Captain William "Buck" Rogers. Gerard died on Dec. 16 at the age of 82. (Photo by Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)