'Godzilla' actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident at 18

Kaylee Hottle attends the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures world premiere of 'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 25, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kaylee Hottle, known for her starring role in two Godzilla movies, died Tuesday in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18, according to police.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News that Hottle was one of two passengers in a car involved in a fatal single-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning.

Hottle was the only person in the car who died. A 19-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving the car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Excessive speed is “believed to be a contributing factor in the collision,” police said.

Hottle was born into an all-deaf family that spans four generations on her father's side, according to her IMDb.

The actress was best known for her role as Jia in the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong and its 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

In a March 2024 interview on Good Morning America, Hottle described what her classmates thought of her Godzilla roles.

"They think it's super cool," she said. "They're seeing one of their friends on the big screen, and it's alongside Kong too."

Hottle's father, Joshua, said in a Facebook video Tuesday that he was flying to Maryland after learning of his daughter's death.

"I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," he captioned the video, in which he used American Sign Language.

Hottle's school, Texas School for the Deaf, paid tribute to the 18-year-old on Tuesday.

The school said Hottle was enrolled there as a senior and described her death as a "tremendous loss" in a social media post.

"Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time," the school wrote. "Please keep Kaylee's loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together."

ABC News has reached out to Hottle's representative and father for comment.

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