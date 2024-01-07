Golden Globes 2024: The winners

The 81st Golden Globe Awards aired on Sunday night, with Jo Koy hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Here's a list of the winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director — Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"What Was I Made For?" Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, FINNEAS

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

