'Good Morning America' wraps first week in new studio

Good Morning America is wrapping up the first week in its new home downtown in New York City's Hudson Square neighborhood. After broadcasting from Times Square for 26 years, the ABC morning show is now coming to viewers live from Studio C at the state-of-the-art Robert A. Iger building.

GMA correspondent Will Reeve promises it's still the show you know and love, but "with a brand-new look to it in a way that's going to serve viewers and hopefully serve the country better than it ever has."

Part of the upgrade includes new ways of reporting weather and climate.

“Personally, our weather graphics and my meteorology team behind the scenes, we changed everything,” says ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee. “And they worked so hard on making sure that it looks fresh and different. … I have multiple places, like a half dozen, I can do weather in this studio. And it's big and it's bold, and it's everything that I wanted it to be.”

In addition to the new weather screens, there’s a new kitchen area for food segments and demonstrations, and a comfortable set for guest interviews and more.

"I think a lot of this is like peeling back the layers of an onion," says GMA contributing anchor Rebecca Jarvis. "There are so many new features to this studio and every day you tune in, you're gonna get a little something new, a new nook or cranny that you've never seen before."

Good Morning America airs at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

