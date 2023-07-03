A 'Good Place' to be: Ted Danson hosts sleepover with former cast members of NBC show

Former The Good Place co-star Jameela Jamil posted to her Instagram a snap that's likely to warm the hearts of fans of the sitcom.

It seems Ted Danson recently threw a slumber party and invited everyone from the series, which ran for four seasons on NBC before wrapping in 2020.

Pictured were Danson, who played Michael, along with his wife, Mary Steenburgen, and their dogs; Jamil (Tahani); Manny Jacinto (Jason); D'Arcy Carden (Janet); William Jackson Harper (Chidi) and their respective partners.



Jameela commented in all caps, "THOUGHT YOU MIGHT NEED THIS PICTURE OF OUR GOOD PLACE CAST SLEEP OVER AT TED AND MARY'S [Mary Steenburgen] FOR YOUR MENTAL HEALTH BECAUSE THE WORLD IS AWFUL AND WE NEED TO SEE PEOPLE LOVE EACH OTHER IN PYJAMAS SOMETIMES."

One fan noticed Kristen Bell wasn't in the shot, to which Jameela explained, "she was busy and is the only one of us with babieeeees."

The fan then replied, "oh thank god. I know it shouldn't matter to me but it does," adding a crying laughing emoji. "I'm sorry on behalf of all of the internet," he added.

Evidently, Danson is a fan of the cast sleepover, telling Today in 2020 that he invited his fellow former players to his home after the show wrapped. "It makes a party even better when you can wake up, have a coffee and reminisce," he told Savannah Guthrie at the time.

