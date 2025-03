Gospel superstar Bishop Marvin Sapp goes R&B (for a one-time EP) “If I Were an R&B Singer” sounds amazing!

Bishop Marvin Sapp performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

He’s won 24 Stellar Awards and has never stepped outside of the gospel music realm...until now!

“Never Would’ve Made it” singer, Marvin Sapp released an EP of four love songs inspired by his son and friend who wanted to hear his R&B voice. In my opinion, he sounds incredible. Powerful, yet smooth.

Check him out: The Pulse of Entertainment: Bishop Marvin Sapp Releases Debut R&B Project ‘If I Were An R&B Singer’ | ListenWatch

