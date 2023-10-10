Gwyneth Paltrow shares unique use for her Academy Award

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

By George Costantino

While some people display awards on their shelves, Gwyneth Paltrow had different plans for her Academy Award.

In a recent "73 Questions" interview with Vogue, Paltrow offered a glimpse into her stunning Hamptons garden and shared a quirky revelation about her Academy Award.

While strolling through her lush outdoor sanctuary at her Amagansett, New York, residence, the interviewer stumbled upon her casually placed Oscar leaning against a wooden gate.

"And what a beautiful Academy Award," remarked the interviewer.

"My doorstop," she replied. "It works perfectly."

Paltrow earned her Academy Award in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love, but does she really use it as a doorstop?

A representative for the actress told Variety, "Of course, it's a joke."

