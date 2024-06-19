Happy Juneteenth Fam! Take the time today to teach your kids about the history and importance of this day.
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: 12am-7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy