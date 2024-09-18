Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 28: In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The burger chain, with currently has 63 locations, is expected to go public this week with an IPO priced between $17 to $19 a share. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SHAK. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)