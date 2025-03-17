Happy Woman’s History Month - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Happy Woman’s History Month! We are putting the spotlight on black sororities. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 16th, 1920. They do tremendous work in our communities. Shout out to the Zetas who came by the studio to chop it up w/DJ Millennium.
