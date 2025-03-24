Happy Woman’s History Month! We are putting the spotlight on black sororities. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12th, 1922. They do tremendous work in our communities. Shout out to them for dropping by the studio to chop it up w/DJ Millennium!
Happy Women’s History Month - Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
