Harrison Ford on getting older and seeing Indiana Jones "rally for one last adventure"

As Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford once said, "It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage."

Considering a new interview, it's not surprising that that was an ad-lib. In short, Ford isn't letting age get in the way.

The actor, 80, who will return as the legendary hero archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, said in an interview with People that he enjoys "making movies more now than I ever did."

"I saw a lot of great actors having fun, so I thought, 'Hey, I want some of this!'" he said.

Along with Dial of Destiny, Ford has starred in several shows recently, including Shrinking and 1923.

When it comes to his age, Ford says he embraces the idea of getting older.

"I don't want to be young again," he said. "I was young, and now I enjoy being old."

"You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you've been spending getting to being old — and there's a certain ease in it for me," he added.

With Dial of Destiny out in theaters soon, Ford also reflected on why he wanted to return as Indiana Jones for the franchise's fifth installment.

"I just wanted to see him rally for one last adventure," he said.

A synopsis for the film says the movie will follow Indiana Jones as he races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of destiny.

Ford stars alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Shaunette Renée Wilson in the film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in theaters on June 30 from Lucasfilm, which is a subsidiary of ABC News' parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.