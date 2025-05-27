HBO casts Harry, Hermione and Ron for 'Harry Potter' TV show

There's a new golden trio headed to Hogwarts.

HBO has cast three newcomers in the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry, while Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Hermione and Ron.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by author J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures. It will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Francesca Gardiner serves as the showrunner and executive producer on the series, while Mark Mylod will direct several episodes and also executive produce. They both say they're delighted to have found the young actors to play Harry, Hermione and Ron.

"After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron," they said in a statement. "The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

