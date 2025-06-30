Helicopter drops $50,000 cash onto a Detroit street as a gift to the community

What a wonderful surprise!

By JoJo

A helicopter rained money down on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit near Conner Street on Friday.

The cash drop was about $50,000. Traffic was stopped, people got out of their vehicles, and pedestrians ran out into the street for the money grab.

Surprisingly, there were no fights and no reports of violence.

The money drop was reportedly the last wish of a beloved local car wash owner, Darryl Thomas, who passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease. His funeral took place earlier the same day as the helicopter cash drop.

His last wish was to bless some people in his neighborhood.

Read more on this story which some are calling a beautiful viral moment: Helicopter Drops Cash Over Detroit Street in Stunning Final Wish

