High school runner hit in the head with a relay baton during a race Kaelyn Tucker diagnosed with a concussion

The video has gone viral of a Virginia high schooler being struck in the head by a competitor during a relay race.

Kaelyn Tucker was hit in the head as she was passing another competitor during the 4x200 relay race. She was later diagnosed with a concussion.

The competitor is tearfully claiming it was an accident and that she would never intentionally attack anyone.

