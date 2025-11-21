Hilary Duff announces her new album ‘Luck…or Something’

Hilary Duff’s highly anticipated sixth album “Luck…or Something” will be released on February 20, 2026 under Atlantic Records.
A couple weeks ago she debuted her new single, “Mature,” her first new song in 10 years, and fans were immediately gushing over the upbeat pop-rock tune.
“‘Mature’ speaks to my mature self calling my not so mature self on the phone many years ago, and she’s letting her know we landed softly,” Duff wrote in the caption of an
Instagram post alongside a video teaser for the music video.
In addition to the new single and album, Hilary Duff will perform a series of live shows in January in London, Toronto, New York City and LA. The Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour will play London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Jan. 19, followed by Jan. 24 at HISTORY in Toronto, the Brooklyn Paramount on Jan. 27 and LA’s the Wiltern Theatre on Jan. 29.
