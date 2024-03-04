The History Channel teaming up with LeBron James for three new documentaries

LeBron James has another reason to smile, days after becoming the first NBA player in history to score 40,000 points in a career on Saturday night.

King James is teaming up with The History Channel for three new documentaries, the network announced on Monday, explaining the projects will "prioritize largely unknown historical stories that put diverse changemakers at the forefront of each narrative."

The first will be Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics, about the track and field star's Hitler-shaming four-gold-medal-winning performance at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games. It will be narrated by Don Cheadle.

The second has a working title of Jim Thorpe and will center on the "the life and legacy of the United States' first Native American Olympic gold medalist." It will "explore what it means to be American through the pivotal intersection of identity and sport."

The third project has yet to be revealed.

The documentaries will be produced SpringHill, LeBron and Maverick Carter's production company.

In the announcement, James said, "The SpringHill Company was created to tell important stories and, through this partnership with The History Channel, we're able to do that on a whole new level."

He added, "With these documentaries, we want to share those meaningful moments and figures in history that matter with a whole new generation and continue to empower and inspire through storytelling."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.