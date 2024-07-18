Hollywood treasures from 'Gladiator', 'Star Wars' and even 'Forrest Gump' up for auction

PropStore

By Stephen Iervolino

The U.K.-based auction house PropStore has announced that another massive trove of Hollywood memorabilia is going on the block, and it's expected to fetch an estimated $10 million.

The event, running from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, is offering items like Harrison Ford's iconic Indiana Jones fedora, which is expected to sell for up to half a million bucks.

A screen-used Biker Scout helmet from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi — apparently the only one of its kind — is also estimated to fetch that much.

There's also a Ghostface mask used in a final face-off with Neve Campbell's Sidney in Scream, which is going for anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000.

Joaquin Phoenix's ceremonial white armor from his character Commodus' final fight with Russell Crowe's Maximus in the 2000 Oscar winner Gladiator is also up for grabs, expected to sell for up to $160,000. 

Also going on the block is the iconic box of chocolates from another Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump, with a ticket price of anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000. 

That said, very often props like these sell for much more — for example, a recent Heritage Auction of the door Kate Winslet controversially floated on at the end of Titanic was expected to fetch $40,000. It sold for $718,750.

