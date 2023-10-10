Hollywood writers ratify 2023 tentative agreement with AMPTP

Hollywood writers in the Writers Guild of America have ratified the 2023 tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

"Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership," Writers Guild of America West President Meredith Stiehm said in a statement. "Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago.

The AMPTP also released a statement congratulating the membership on accepting the agreement.

"The AMPTP member companies congratulate the WGA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents meaningful gains and protections for writers. It is important progress for our industry that writers are back to work."

The agreement covers September 25, 2023 through May 1, 2026.

In the organization’s statement Monday, the WGA encouraged the AMPTP to negotiate a deal with SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors.

"Now it's time for the AMPTP to put the rest of the town back to work by negotiating a fair contract with our SAG-AFTRA siblings, who have supported writers throughout our negotiations," WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen said in a statement.

"Until the studios make a deal that addresses the needs of performers, WGA members will be on the picket lines, walking side-by-side with SAG-AFTRA in solidarity."

The tentative deal is set to shape employment in the industry on issues ranging from increases in pay to the use of artificial intelligence and the sharing of viewership data.

Since July, a union representing roughly 160,000 actors -- SAG-AFTRA -- has been out on strike as they seek a new contract of their own, bringing Tinseltown to a halt.

