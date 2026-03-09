'Hoppers'﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office

Hoppers has bounced its way to a #1 debut at the box office.

The latest film from Pixar brought in $46 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That knocked the previous week's box office leader, slasher movie Scream 7, to #2, which added $17.3 million to its total.

The Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed The Bride! came in third place with an opening weekend total of $7.26 million. The film stars Jessie Buckley as the titular bride of Frankenstein's monster, played by Christian Bale.

Two holdovers rounded out the top five. Animated sports comedy GOAT took fourth place with $6.6 million, while the romantic literary adaptation Wuthering Heights slotted in at #5 with $3.375 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Hoppers -- $46 million

2. Scream 7 -- $17.3 million

3. The Bride! -- $7.26 million

4. GOAT -- $6.6 million

5. Wuthering Heights -- $3.75 million

6. Crime 101 -- $2.07 million

7. Send Help -- $1.6 million

8. I Can Only Imagine 2 -- $1.525 million

9. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert -- $1.524 million

10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle -- $1.3 million

﻿Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

