'Hunger Games' stage production to open in London next fall

A stage production based on Suzanne Collins' acclaimed novel The Hunger Games and Lionsgate's blockbuster movie of the same name will make its debut in London next fall, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Revered and award-winning playwright Conor McPherson has adapted both works into the live theatrical production, which will be directed by theater veteran Matthew Dunster.

In a statement, McPherson said it was "both humbling and inspiring" to receive the bestselling author's blessing to adapt the book, which he called "a classic story which continues to resonate now more than ever."

The playwright continued, "This is turbo charged storytelling of the highest order and I’m hugely excited to bring it to a new generation of theatre goers and to Suzanne Collins’ longstanding and devoted fans."

For his part, Dunster said, "As soon as the producers said the title, I just said 'Stop! I'm in.'" A fan of both "this dystopian classic," he added his kids were avid readers of the books: "It's definitely the only work call of mine they’ve been excited about."

The Hunger Games centers on a dark future in which elites watch a battle to the death between young people culled from an oppressed society. Among them rises Katniss Everdeen — played onscreen by Jennifer Lawrence — a fearless tribute who becomes a symbol of hope.

