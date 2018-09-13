Hurricane Florence Updates

By jojooneal95

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but that still means winds over 100 mph.

The storm is heading toward the Carolinas and could even impact residents as far south as Georgia, or north into Virginia.

Florence is expected to make landfall late tonight or early tomorrow.

Read the latest from the National Hurricane Center: https://bit.ly/2Qp02Rv