Hurricane Florence Updates

Posted: September 13, 2018
By
jojooneal95
Star 945 Blog
Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but that still means winds over 100 mph.
The storm is heading toward the Carolinas and could even impact residents as far south as Georgia, or north into Virginia.
Florence is expected to make landfall late tonight or early tomorrow.
Read the latest from the National Hurricane Center: https://bit.ly/2Qp02Rv
