Posted: October 09, 2018

Hurricane Michael strengthens; National Hurricane Center warns of ‘life-threatening storm surge’

Hurricane Michael is barreling toward the Florida Panhandle as people in the storm’s path prepare for the arrival of a possible Category 3 storm.

The National Hurricane Center is warning of “life-threatening storm” surge of 8 to 12 feet, which could cause flooding of roads, homes and businesses.

Mandatory evacuation orders are already posted in three Panhandle counties: Gulf, Wakulla and Bay Counties, according to news reports.

A State of Emergency was issued in 26 counties as Florida’s State Emergency Response Team projected Michael will make landfall as a 115 mph Category 3 hurricane and could continuing intensifying over the next 36 hours.

A hurricane warning is posted for parts of the Gulf Coast, and the National Hurricane Center is warning of dangerous winds that are expected to move inland as the storm makes landfall, extending across parts of the Florida Panhandle, southern Georgia and southeast Alabama.

The storm is expected to produce heavy rains and dangerous flash flooding.

