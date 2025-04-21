ICYMI: Even more announcements from Star Wars Celebration 2025

In case you missed the announcements that were made at Star Wars Celebration 2025 over the weekend, let's catch you up on everything going on in a galaxy far, far away.

The celebration in Tokyo, Japan, ended on Sunday after three days of announcements and celebrity appearances.

One of those appearances was from Hayden Christensen, who sat on a panel about season 1 of the Disney+ live action series Ahsoka. He confirmed that he will return as Anakin Skywalker in season 2 of the show, which begins production the last week of April. Filmmakers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau also announced the character Baylan Skoll, who was originated by the late Ray Stevenson, will now be played by Rory McCann.

New details about the upcoming final season of Andor were also revealed at the event. Creator Tony Gilroy took the stage with star Diego Luna and a selection of the series' cast, who spoke about what fans can expect in the new season. Andor season 2 debuts with a three-episode premiere on Tuesday, though guests in attendance were treated to a screening of the first episode, as well as a preview of what is to come in the rest of the episodes.

Other announcements included a brand-new LEGO Star Wars animated series called LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, as well as a first look at what is to come in volume 3 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions. Additionally, a new Star Wars: Visions Presents limited series called Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is coming to the streaming service in 2026.

