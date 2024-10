We haven’t really heard a whole helluva lot from the Champagne Papi since his beef with Kendrick Lamar, but he’s still around. Drizzy seems to be minding his own business, doing his own thang, and showing off his mega-mansion in Toronto.

Take a look inside courtesy of “The Root.” This massive dwelling is giving an entire new meaning to “man cave!” LOL!

I think it’s lavishly gorgeous! Kudos to his interior decorator.

https://bit.ly/3BtainP

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage