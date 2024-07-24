'Inside Out 2' has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time

Disney/Pixar

By Stephen Iervolino

The "Joy" buttons are being mashed in the minds of Disney executives, with the news that Inside Out 2 has just become the highest-grossing animated film in history.

The Disney/Pixar hit's global take has passed the $1.46 billion mark, nudging out the previous record holder, 2019's Frozen II, which made more than $1.45 billion during its run.

Deadline points out that Disney has seven of the top 10 animated films of all time on its resume, with five of those being collabs with Pixar.

Inside Out 2 was the first 2024 film to cross $100 million in its opening weekend back in June. The sequel features the voices of Amy PoehlerLewis BlackDiane Lane, Maya HawkeTony Hale and Paul Walter Hauser.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!