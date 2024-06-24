'Inside Out 2' repeats at No. 1 at the box office with impressive $100 million weekend

Pixar's Inside Out 2 had another huge weekend at the box office, earning an estimated $100 million in the North America in its second weekend.

It's the best ever second week showing for an animated film and the seventh biggest overall, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $149 million, Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War's $147 million and $114 million respectively, Black Panther's $111 million, Jurassic World's $106 million and The Avengers' $103 million, according to Variety.

Inside Out 2 also surpassed Dune: Part Two as the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide with $724 million. It's on a pace to eclipse the billion dollar mark, per the outlet.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die took second place, grabbing an estimated $19 million at the domestic box office. After two weeks, the fourth Bad Boys movie has grossed $147 million domestically and $289.1 million globally.

One of this weekend's major new releases, The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, opened in third place with an estimated $10 million at the North American box office.

Fourth place went to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, earning an estimated $3.6 million in its seventh week of release. The latest chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga has collected $164 million at the North American box office.

The Garfield Movie rounded out the top five, delivering an estimated $3.6 million at the domestic box office. After five weeks, the CGI/live-action movie has grossed $85 million in North America and $230 million worldwide.

The weekend's second major release, The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, finished in seventh place with an estimated $2.43 million at the domestic box office.

