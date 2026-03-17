Is your name on the 2026 hurricane list?

Hurricane
By Heather Taylor

The National Hurricane Center has released its list of names for the Atlantic hurricane season featuring storms that develop over the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf, and the Caribbean Sea.

The 2026 Atlantic season runs from June 1st through November 30th and includes 21 storm names in alphabetical order:

  • Arthur
  • Bertha
  • Cristobal
  • Dolly
  • Edouard
  • Fay
  • Gonzalo
  • Hanna
  • Isaias
  • Josephine
  • Kyle
  • Leah
  • Marco
  • Nina
  • Omar
  • Paulette
  • Rene
  • Sally
  • Teddy
  • Vicky
  • Wilfred

In the event that there are more than 21 storms in a single season, additional storms will be named from a supplemental list of names provided by the National Hurricane Center.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

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