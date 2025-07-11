It’s 7-Eleven Day (July 11)

FILE PHOTO: You can bring your own cup and get a Slurpee for $1.99 on Saturday.

Happy 7-11 Day!

It’s July 11th and 7-Eleven is celebrating with free Slurpees!

For those who use rewards at checkout, you can even get a bonus coupon for a second free Slurpee that can be redeemed any time this month.

Happy Birthday 7-Eleven!

7-11 day brings free Slurpees – WFTV

Happy National 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day! 7-Eleven observing its 75th anniversary in 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Happy National 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day! 7-Eleven store in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)