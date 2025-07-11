It’s 7-Eleven Day (July 11)

Happy 7-11 Day!
It’s July 11th and 7-Eleven is celebrating with free Slurpees!
For those who use rewards at checkout, you can even get a bonus coupon for a second free Slurpee that can be redeemed any time this month.
Happy Birthday 7-Eleven!
Happy 7-11 Day!
It’s July 11th and 7-Eleven is celebrating with free Slurpees!
For those who use rewards at checkout, you can even get a bonus coupon for a second free Slurpee that can be redeemed any time this month.
Happy Birthday 7-Eleven!
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!