It’s 7-Eleven Day (July 11)

Get a free Slurpee!

There is a limit of one “bring your cup” per customer.
Bring your own cup day FILE PHOTO: You can bring your own cup and get a Slurpee for $1.99 on Saturday. (jfmdesign/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Happy 7-11 Day!

It’s July 11th and 7-Eleven is celebrating with free Slurpees!

For those who use rewards at checkout, you can even get a bonus coupon for a second free Slurpee that can be redeemed any time this month.

Happy Birthday 7-Eleven!

7-Eleven observing its 75th anniversary in 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

7-Eleven store in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

