It’s National Women’s Equality Day, and we’re paying homage to Monie Love

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Monie Love performs onstage during the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors)

It’s only fitting that on the same week as National Women’s Equality Day Monie Love is STILL putting “Ladies First”.

Monie has a history of making music that stands up for women everywhere. Her debut album, Down To Earth, featured hits, “Monie in the Middle” and “It’s a Shame (My Sister)” which empowered women to be treated fairly in their relationships. She was also featured on Queen Latifah’s “Ladies First”, which was a certified anthem back in the early 90’s from her All Hail the Queen debut album. The album, along with “Ladies First” was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, stating that “...rap could be female, (and) Afrocentric”.

Most recently, Monie called out Apple Music for failing to properly credit her on “Ladies First”. Instead of crediting Simone Johnson, they credited some “dude” named Simon Johnson. Get it together, Apple...

It was actually Monie’s daughter Charlayna who caught the error when she pulled up the writer’s credits to her mom’s song.

The issue was eventually resolved and she’s now receiving full credit on Apple Music for her contributions on one of Hip Hop’s most iconic tracks. Monie even revealed that we can expect “NEW MUSIC on the Horizon 10/25″.

Shout out to a real one!